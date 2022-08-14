

An egg costs Tk 14, a kg of green chilli Tk 350

In the space of a week, the price of the broiler chicken has increased by Tk 40 to Tk 50 to Tk 200. Besides broiler chicken, the price of farm chicken

eggs has also increased abnormally.

For the first time, the price of a dozen of farm chicken eggs rose to a record high of Tk 150 to Tk 155.

On Saturday, while visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the traders were selling broiler chicken at Tk 200 per kg in Mohakhali, Niketan, Karwan Bazar kitchen markets of the capital. However, some traders are selling at Tk 190-195 per kg. While broiler chicken was Tk 160 to Tk 165 per kg last week, it has increased by Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg within a week.

When asked, Rakib Hossain, a chicken trader in Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, that the price of broiler chicken is increasing every day due to the increase in wholesale prices. "There is a risk of further increase. What should we do? The cost of transportation has also increased with the increase in oil prices. I increased the price out of desperation," he added.

Meanwhile, along with broiler chickens, the prices of Sonali cocks have increased. A kg of this breed of chicken is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 330, which was Tk 280 to Tk 300 last week.

On the other hand, a dozen of farm chicken eggs are being sold for Tk 150 to Tk 155 in the market. And an egg is being sold at Tk 13 to Tk 14 in the grocery stores. Whereas just a week ago a dozen of eggs were Tk 120 to Tk 125.

When asked about the increase in the price of eggs, the egg trader of Niketan kitchen market Abdul Quader said that the price of chicken has increased abnormally in the last few days. The increase in the price of chicken has had an effect on eggs. Prices may rise further.

Another shopkeeper Abul Kashem said, last week, I sold a dozen of farm chicken eggs for Tk 120 to Tk 125. After the increase in the price of oil, the price of eggs has suddenly increased in the last few days.

"On Saturday, I am sold a dozen eggs at Tk 150 to Tk 155. I have been trading eggs for a long time. Eggs have never been sold at such high prices before," he added.

Not only broiler or eggs but also all kinds of vegetables and fish prices are increasing by leaps and bounds. The price of green chillies has already crossed Tk 350 per kg.

Traders say that the prices of all vegetables have suddenly gone up due to the rise in fuel oil prices and the increase in truck fares.

However, the traders said that if they want to get green chillies, they have to buy other vegetables as well.

Buyer Monirul Islam, in the Segun Bagicha kitchen market said that he was shocked to hear the price of chill pepper while buying vegetables at the vegetable market on Saturday. Apart from this, the vegetable seller said that if you want to get green chillies, you have to buy other vegetables too.

Another buyer Sohag Islam said that vegetables were sold at some prices four or five days ago, now each vegetable is being sold at a price at least Tk 10 to Tk 20 higher. Meanwhile, many buyers point out that selling vegetables at high prices is a syndicate of local vendors.

When it comes to rice, the price went up by Tk 10 to Tk 12 per kg for coarse rice and Tk 5 for medium and fine rice. The medium category rice was selling at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg while the fine rice at Tk 60 to Tk 82 per kg. There was no rice in the market at a price below Tk 55.

Beans were selling at Tk 200 per kg, showing an unusual increase in its price. Besides, the price of tomato, carrot and cowpea also increased as these three items were sold at Tk 120, Tk 130 and Tk 70 respectively.

The price of cucumbers has doubled compared to last week's . Cucumbers which were sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 last week were sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80.

Besides, vegetable traders were selling eggplant at Tk 70 to 80, teasle gourd at Tk 50 to 70, green papaya at Tk 20 to 25, pointed gourd at Tk 40 to 50 and bitter gourd at Tk 60 to 80.

Though the price of chicken, egg and vegetables increased, prices of onion and potato were stable and the price of green chillies decreased slightly.

However, fish markets have experienced a significant price hike.

A one-litre bottle of soya bean oil was selling for Tk 185-190 while a five-litre container of the item was retailing at Tk 910 on Friday. Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 168-170 a litre on the day.

Palm oil sold for Tk 140 to Tk 150 a litre in the city on Saturday. Edible oil refiners have sent a proposal to the government to increase the price of soya bean oil by Tk 20 a litre.

Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) talked about the abnormal price increase in the market.

He said, there is a question about the price increase - whether the price of daily commodities has increased at a rate proportional to the rate at which the price of fuel has increased or whether the supply is in order. If not, market monitoring should be increased. Another thing is that the increase in the price of fuel in the world market has some effect.











The impact of the fuel price hike has thrown the kitchen market into turbulence. Upswing in essential commodity prices is now a everyday matter. People are disoriented by unbridled inflation. The prices of broiler chicken, eggs and green chilli have been increasing abnormally for the past few days.In the space of a week, the price of the broiler chicken has increased by Tk 40 to Tk 50 to Tk 200. Besides broiler chicken, the price of farm chickeneggs has also increased abnormally.For the first time, the price of a dozen of farm chicken eggs rose to a record high of Tk 150 to Tk 155.On Saturday, while visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the traders were selling broiler chicken at Tk 200 per kg in Mohakhali, Niketan, Karwan Bazar kitchen markets of the capital. However, some traders are selling at Tk 190-195 per kg. While broiler chicken was Tk 160 to Tk 165 per kg last week, it has increased by Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg within a week.When asked, Rakib Hossain, a chicken trader in Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, that the price of broiler chicken is increasing every day due to the increase in wholesale prices. "There is a risk of further increase. What should we do? The cost of transportation has also increased with the increase in oil prices. I increased the price out of desperation," he added.Meanwhile, along with broiler chickens, the prices of Sonali cocks have increased. A kg of this breed of chicken is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 330, which was Tk 280 to Tk 300 last week.On the other hand, a dozen of farm chicken eggs are being sold for Tk 150 to Tk 155 in the market. And an egg is being sold at Tk 13 to Tk 14 in the grocery stores. Whereas just a week ago a dozen of eggs were Tk 120 to Tk 125.When asked about the increase in the price of eggs, the egg trader of Niketan kitchen market Abdul Quader said that the price of chicken has increased abnormally in the last few days. The increase in the price of chicken has had an effect on eggs. Prices may rise further.Another shopkeeper Abul Kashem said, last week, I sold a dozen of farm chicken eggs for Tk 120 to Tk 125. After the increase in the price of oil, the price of eggs has suddenly increased in the last few days."On Saturday, I am sold a dozen eggs at Tk 150 to Tk 155. I have been trading eggs for a long time. Eggs have never been sold at such high prices before," he added.Not only broiler or eggs but also all kinds of vegetables and fish prices are increasing by leaps and bounds. The price of green chillies has already crossed Tk 350 per kg.Traders say that the prices of all vegetables have suddenly gone up due to the rise in fuel oil prices and the increase in truck fares.However, the traders said that if they want to get green chillies, they have to buy other vegetables as well.Buyer Monirul Islam, in the Segun Bagicha kitchen market said that he was shocked to hear the price of chill pepper while buying vegetables at the vegetable market on Saturday. Apart from this, the vegetable seller said that if you want to get green chillies, you have to buy other vegetables too.Another buyer Sohag Islam said that vegetables were sold at some prices four or five days ago, now each vegetable is being sold at a price at least Tk 10 to Tk 20 higher. Meanwhile, many buyers point out that selling vegetables at high prices is a syndicate of local vendors.When it comes to rice, the price went up by Tk 10 to Tk 12 per kg for coarse rice and Tk 5 for medium and fine rice. The medium category rice was selling at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg while the fine rice at Tk 60 to Tk 82 per kg. There was no rice in the market at a price below Tk 55.Beans were selling at Tk 200 per kg, showing an unusual increase in its price. Besides, the price of tomato, carrot and cowpea also increased as these three items were sold at Tk 120, Tk 130 and Tk 70 respectively.The price of cucumbers has doubled compared to last week's . Cucumbers which were sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 last week were sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80.Besides, vegetable traders were selling eggplant at Tk 70 to 80, teasle gourd at Tk 50 to 70, green papaya at Tk 20 to 25, pointed gourd at Tk 40 to 50 and bitter gourd at Tk 60 to 80.Though the price of chicken, egg and vegetables increased, prices of onion and potato were stable and the price of green chillies decreased slightly.However, fish markets have experienced a significant price hike.A one-litre bottle of soya bean oil was selling for Tk 185-190 while a five-litre container of the item was retailing at Tk 910 on Friday. Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 168-170 a litre on the day.Palm oil sold for Tk 140 to Tk 150 a litre in the city on Saturday. Edible oil refiners have sent a proposal to the government to increase the price of soya bean oil by Tk 20 a litre.Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) talked about the abnormal price increase in the market.He said, there is a question about the price increase - whether the price of daily commodities has increased at a rate proportional to the rate at which the price of fuel has increased or whether the supply is in order. If not, market monitoring should be increased. Another thing is that the increase in the price of fuel in the world market has some effect.