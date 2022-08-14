Video
Sunday, 14 August, 2022
Killing Female Doc

Accused husband's statement recorded

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The lone accused Rezaul Karim Reza, husband of Dr Jannatul Nayeem Siddiqa, 27, confessed before a magistrate to killing his wife in a hotel room in Dhaka city.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam on Saturday recorded the statement of the accused husband under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).
Kalabaghan Police station Inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Mahfujul Karim, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the accused-husband before the Metropolitan Magistrate with a prayer to record confessional statement.
In the confessional statement Rezaul said that he and Jannatul came close to each other after they developed a love affair with each other on Facebook in 2019 and got married secretly in October 2020.



