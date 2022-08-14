DMP arrests 73 for selling, consuming drugs in the city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 73 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of August 12, according to a DMP press release. In the anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 92 grams and 46 puria (small packets) of heroin 2,952 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 65.215 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 15 bottles of phensidyle syrup, five bottles of local liquor and 15 bottles of foreign liquor along with drug injections from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 49 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS