Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:55 AM
Human chain for potable water in coastal Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

SATKHIRA, Aug 13: Residents of the coastal areas of Satkhira formed a human chain in front of the press club on Saturday, demanding supply of pure drinking water in the district.
Despite repeated requests, the protesters claimed, the authorities turned a blind eye to the issue.
Highlighting the sufferings of the residents, the protesters vowed to intensify their stir if "our demand for clean drinking water in the coastal areas is ignored". The protest was held under the aegis of NGO 'Swadesh'.    -UNB


