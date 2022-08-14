10 hurt in Ctg as ‘BCL activists’ attack Student Union’s human chain

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 13: Ten people were injured as some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists allegedly attacked on the human chain of the Bangladesh Students' Union on Sir Ashutosh Government College premises in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila.

Yasin Arafat, Joint Convener of Boalkhali Upazila unit of BSU, said that followers of BCL leader Shimul Sarder attacked them while they were demanding end of multipronged crises that the college is facing.

Himel Chowdhury, Convener of the college unit of BSU, said they had formed the human chain protesting some longstanding issues including the quality of education and shortage of academic buildings.

"BCL activists led by the college BCL's Joint Convener Shimul Sarder, Royal Debnath and Md Kaiyum prevented the college students from joining our program. At one stage, they assaulted us with sticks and steel pipes. Besides beating us, they also took away some of our mobile phone sets," said Himel.

Denying the allegations, BCL leader Shimul said that no one attacked the BSU activists. -UNB







