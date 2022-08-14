Jubo League member found dead in Natore

NATORE, Aug 13: A 30-year-old Jubo League member was found dead near a railway track at Kalikapur Amhati in Sadar upazila of Natore district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nusat, an activist of the Sadar unit of Jubo League.

Abu Sadad, inspector of Natore Detective Branch, said local people spotted the body of Nusat near the railway track in the morning and informed cops.

However, Nusat's brother Jalal said Nusat had an altercation with some Jubo League men over playing carom on Friday night and he did not return home.

"The body has been sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy," the officer said. -UNB










