

Alarming rise in motorbike accident



Reportedly, among a total of 739 lives perished on roads last month, motorbike accident topped the list with 251 followed by three-wheelers 221, buses 188, trucks 179, pickups 56, and covered vans 21 while improvised vehicles like Nosimon, Korimon and battery run autorickshawscaused 82 casualties. Besides, 2042 others were injured in 632 road crashes across the country in last month.



However, around 252 road crashes were reported on highways, while 199 occurred on regional roads, 109 on village roads and eight others in other places.



Such a steady rise in the motorbike accident simply reveals the extent of our negligence and indifference in monitoring the two-wheelers.Despite government's recent ban on biking on highways, such a horrific image of casualties is simply suggestive of little enforcement of law.



Motorbike accident in country is mainly tied to unhealthy competition, especially among the young bikers and disobeying motorbike driving rules. And it is turning an epidemic day by day amidst a culture of rampant overtaking, not wearing helmet and flouting speed-breaker.



Use of motorcycles is getting increasingly popular in the country for its manoeuvrability in a poor transportation system. Especially, in the wake of capital's unbearable traffic gridlock, the time saving role of the two wheeler cannot be ignored.



We believe, the incident of loss of so many lives in just a single month calls for the immediate action of all concerned authorities to jump with all-out efforts and properly implement the Road Transport Act-2018. It is important to regulate and bring under strict monitoring the use of unregistered biking, especially in rural areas, where traffic-police services is much lower compared to urban areas. Besides, mass awareness campaigns stressing on using helmets and refraining from talking on cellphones can yield fruit in this effect.



Furthermore, construction of separate lanes for motorcycles and increasing road dividers can rightly help reduce accident rates on road.



Every time a road accident takes place involving any type of vehicle, a family loses a member, and in the most cases, whom it is dependent on.



Growing motorbike accidents is an alarming issue and the time has arrived for the country's top brass to intervene. We believe, whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless unless discipline and accountability is restored among all stakeholders concerned through proper enforcement of law.

