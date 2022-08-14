Air pollution on the rise

Dear Sir

Without effective measures in place, our country's air is becoming poisonous day by day. When the quality of the air becomes poor, the chances of suffering from respiratory diseases and infections are significantly higher.



Brick kilns, exhaust fumes from vehicles and dust from construction sites are some of the main causes behind the deterioration of the quality of air that we breathe.



I urge the concerned authorities to look into the matter with urgency. We have lost many to the pandemic already. We simply cannot afford to continue losing more because of reasons that can be brought under control if we remain diligent.



Jannatul Ferdouse Arabi

Malibagh,Dhaka