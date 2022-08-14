

Scars of War



I was among a group of 7 young Bangladeshis on our way to join our job as English, maths and science teachers in Turkey.



Since the waiting time exceeded 12 hours at the Karachi Airport we were entitled to get hotel facilities. But inadvertently our air tickets did not carry the hotel endorsement necessary for us to claim the privilege.



Our team leader, an English teacher, a course-mate and a Libya veteran, met a representative of our carrier Turkish Airlines at the airport and got squarely rebuffed. I gingerly approached the counter where the motley crowd haggled with the airlines staff. As the Turkish Airlines ground staff turned to walk away he saw me and squinted his eyes for a moment and came rushing towards me with open arms crying, "Oh Shaheed bhai, aap yaha?" (You are here Shaheed bhai?) I was dumbfounded.



He held me in a bear hug for a long time but realising that I couldn't recognise him he added, "Aap mujhe phechana nahi ?" (Haven't you recognised me?) And to make it easier for me to identify him, he added, "Hum Baby aur Ansari ka chachazat bhai, Mustofa, huun."(I am Mostafa, Baby and Ansari's cousin.)



"Beshak phechana aapko," (Of course, I recognised you), I blurted out partly to appease him and partly for these two names rang a bell in my mind.



An Urdu-speaking family was a tenant of one of our next door neighbours for years until the middle of the Liberation War. These two girls and other kids used to come to our house to watch the weekly American TV series 'Hawaii Five-O' and other PTV Dacca (now BTV Dhaka) programmes.



After the introduction part came to an end, he promptly sanctioned our accommodation at the Airport Hotel and curiously enough assigned me 'the room with the view' and I accepted it with a sense of guilt for I recalled only 15 years ago how helpless these family felt in Dhaka despite the assurance given by our elders that no harm will come to them in the post Liberation period. The end of the Pakistani occupation by then looked imminent. And in the absence of any word of assurance from us, the main source of concern for the ethnic minorities then, they left the country surreptitiously on one of those uncertain days.



Hence, here I am face to face with a man whom I had considered an enemy during those tumultuous days in 1971 doing us a favour spontaneously.



Farzana, looked neither like a Pakistani nor a Pathan, she looked more like a girl walking the streets in Mohammadpur in Dhaka, Anderkilla in Chittagong or all over Saidpur in the then East Pakistan.



Farzana was actually from Peshawar and a mathematics teacher selected from Pakistan to teach in Turkey.



We met at a workshop organised by the Ministry of Education in Ankara a few days after we reached our respective stations across the stunningly beautiful country.



After lunch we went to the lawn of the'�?retmen Ev' (Teacher's House) in Ankara for a stroll and met the entire team of Pakistani teachers out in the open.



There were more Punjabi men and women than Sindhi, Baluch or Pathans in a 22-strong batch.



After the initial introduction was over, acrimony surfaced. A Punjabi maths teacher Sarfaraz bluntly wanted to know as to what we had achieved besides opting out of Pakistan. I couldn't let him off the hook and promptly replied, "Etna to huwa ki main iha Angrezi parhane aaya huun aur aap mathamatics." (At least this much has happened that I have came here to teach English and you mathematics).There was a long uneasy silence that followed.



Only when the Pakistan camp decided not to 'itch their ears with the tiger's tail' was our relationship restored on an even keel.



Pleasantries were exchanged between these two hitherto belligerent camps.



A Pakistani female teacher said she had lived with her parents in Chittagong when she was 3 years old in the late 50s. A Bangladeshi teacher said he loved Sargoda, where he lived as a child with his parents, his dad being a former Pakistan Air Force officer.



In our language skills we scored a higher point. Only one Pakistani teacher from Karachi could muster one sentence in Bangla, "Aapni kemnon achhen," (How do you do?) while three of us could speak Urdu with varying degree of fluency.



There was only one Pakistani female teacher who kept mum through the entire exchange between the two groups. And she was Farzana.



I accosted her with the question, "Bangladesh se aap ka koi mutlab." (Does Bangladesh mean anything to you ?).



"Please don't ask me," she said fervently.



One of us interjected, "But why?"



"My elder brother, an 18-year old PAF fighter pilot, died in a dogfight over Dhaka on December 4 in 1971. The Sabre jet he was flying was downed by enemy aircraft over Zanjira and his body was declared lost in combat," she whimpered while wiping her eyes with her handkerchief.



Unbeknown to others present there I was the only one to have seen her brother's lifeless body dangling from his parachute as his stricken plane plunged to the ground bellowing thick black smoke.



I felt hurt as I remembered how elated I felt on that day on our rooftop watching the scene unfold before our eyes.



Didn't I spontaneously join the rounds of applause that came from rooftops punctuated by full throated slogan "Joy Bangla" in a chorus that rend the clear blue December sky over Dhaka?



Old scars of war do often turn raw !

The writer is Joint News Editor

of The Daily Observer











