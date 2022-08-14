Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in N’ganj

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 13: A schoolgirl has reported committed suicide by hanging herself in Fatulla Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Meem Akter, 14, daughter of Faisal Mia, a resident of Rasulpur area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Meem committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room of the house at night due to a quarrel with her parents.

Later on, the family members spotted her hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Fatulla Model Police Station Abdur Rauf confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.