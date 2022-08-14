Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in three districts

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Our Correspondents

Five people including two Indian nationals and a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Noakhali and Chandpur, in three days.
LALMONIRHAT: Two Indian nationals were arrested by police along with smuggled phensedyl from the border area in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested persons are Hossain Ali and Jahangir Alam.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Police Station (PS) Shaha Alam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Gendukuri border at night and arrested the duo.
The OC further said a total of 100 bottles of phensedyl were also seized from their possession during the drive.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Hatibandha PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.
NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 17 bottles of foreign wine from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons are: Uttam Kumar Pal, 52, son of late Paresh Chandra Pal of Nij Mehar Village under Shaharasti PS in Chandpur; and Ajay Roy, 33, son of Boloram Chandra Roy of Hasail Village under Tungibari PS in Munshiganj District.
Sonaimuri PS OC Harun ar Rashid said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila and arrested the duo along with the foreign wine.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday, the OC added.
CHANDPUR: Police arrested a female drug peddler along with 7,050 yaba tablets from Faridganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.
The arrested person is Tamanna Begum, wife of Md Russel, a resident of Loraichar area in the upazila.
Chandpur Superintendent of Police Milon Mahmud said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Russel in the evening and arrested his wife Tamanna along with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Faridganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in N’ganj
Five nabbed with drugs in three districts
11 killed, 9 injured in road mishaps
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
One to die, another gets life term in murder, drug cases
Nine people found dead in six districts
Satkania Press Club Founder and President Syed Mahfuz-un-Nabi Khokan
Tk 49 lakh earned from Khulna tree fair


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft