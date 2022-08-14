Five nabbed with drugs in three districts

Five people including two Indian nationals and a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Noakhali and Chandpur, in three days.

LALMONIRHAT: Two Indian nationals were arrested by police along with smuggled phensedyl from the border area in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Hossain Ali and Jahangir Alam.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Police Station (PS) Shaha Alam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Gendukuri border at night and arrested the duo.

The OC further said a total of 100 bottles of phensedyl were also seized from their possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Hatibandha PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 17 bottles of foreign wine from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Uttam Kumar Pal, 52, son of late Paresh Chandra Pal of Nij Mehar Village under Shaharasti PS in Chandpur; and Ajay Roy, 33, son of Boloram Chandra Roy of Hasail Village under Tungibari PS in Munshiganj District.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harun ar Rashid said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila and arrested the duo along with the foreign wine.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested a female drug peddler along with 7,050 yaba tablets from Faridganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Tamanna Begum, wife of Md Russel, a resident of Loraichar area in the upazila.

Chandpur Superintendent of Police Milon Mahmud said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Russel in the evening and arrested his wife Tamanna along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Faridganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.











