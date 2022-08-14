11 killed, 9 injured in road mishaps

A total of 11 people including three women and a policeman have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Jashore, Habiganj, Natore, Sirajganj, Chattogram, Madaripur, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Tangail, in five days.

JASHORE: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ismail Hossain, a resident of Barandi Molyapara area, and Al Amin Hossain, a resident of College Para Bou Bazar area in the upazila.

According to local sources, Ismail and Al Amin were driving a motorcycle at high speed in the afternoon. When they reached in Dhaka Road Bridge area, the motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, which left them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

HABIGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nesa Khatun, wife of late Azgar Ali, a resident of Biharipur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nesa Khatun was going to see a doctor in Mirpur area from the house at around 12:30pm.

At that time, a Narsingdi-bound private car from Sreemangal hit her in Biharipur Farmgate area on the Mirpur-Sreemangal road, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, locals seized the private car but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Lasna Highway Police Station (PS) Raqib confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) early Wednesday.

Deceased Ezazul Islam, 38, son of Ikan Ali, was a resident of Jalanda Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ezazul Islam was going to Bonpara from Baraigram intersection at around 8pm on Tuesday riding by an auto-rickshaw.

On his way, a vehicle carrying buffalo hit the auto-rickshaw in Parkol Bazar area, leaving Ezazul critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Ezazul succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 12am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there.

Baraigram Municipality Ward Councillor Dil Mohammad Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Riyan Babu, 21, son of Helal Uddin of Polashpur Village in Kazipur Upazila of the district. He was posted at Jashore Cantonment.

The injured person is Abu Bakar Siddique, cousin brother of Riyan Babu.

Police and local sources said Riyan Babu came to his village home on Monday on a vacation.

On Tuesday morning, he along with his cousin brother Abu Bakar Siddique was roaming around Pipulbaria Bazar in Sadar Upazila riding by a motorcycle. At around 11am, the motorcycle fell on the Sirajganj-Kazipur road in Shyampur Bridge area adjacent to Pipulbaria Bazar after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Riyan Babu dead. Injured Abu Bakar Siddique is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sirajganj Sadar PS SI Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A bus driver was killed after the vehicle hit a truck from behind in Mirsharai Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Three other passengers of the bus were also injured in the accident.

Deceased Ali Hossain was the son of Badiul Alam, hailed from Cumilla.

Police and local sources said the driver of a bus of 'Green Line Paribahan' lost control over the steering and hit a truck from behind in Mirsharai Petrol Pump area on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 5:30am, which Ali Hossain dead on the spot and three of the passengers injured.

Mirsharai Fire Service and Civil Defence members recovered the body and rescued the injured.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A woman was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Malancha Begum, 40, wife of Ilias Dewan, a resident of Dewankandi Village under Kanthalbari Union in the upazila.

Police sources said an unidentified vehicle hit Malanchi Begum in Mollarbazar area under Madarchar Union adjacent to the approach road of the Padma Bridge at dawn while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the Highway PS.

Shibchar Highway PS SI Abdullah Baki confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Two men have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Senbag and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

A man was killed in a road accident in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Shahid, 30, son of Golapur Rahman, a resident of Kalaraita Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag PS Iqbal Hossain Patwari said a motorcycle carrying Maulana Shahid hit hard a goods-laden truck from behind after losing its control over the steering while trying to overtake it on the Chhatarpaiya-Kalaraita regional road at around 8:30pm, which left Shahid severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Later on, Maulana Shahid succumbed to his injuries at Cumilla Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment there.

Necessary steps will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members, the OC added.

On the other hand, a young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Faruk, 31, son of Imran Kerani, hailed from Subarnachar Upazila in the district.

Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw crushed into a roadside truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in North Wapda area at around 10:45pm, which left its passenger Faruk dead on the spot and two others injured.

Sudharampur PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken after receiving a written complaint.

LAXMIPUR: A woman was killed and her minor daughter injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jahanara Akhter Munni, 28, wife of carpenter Sahab Uddin of Baliadhar Village in Chatkhil Upazila of Noakhali District. She along with her family members lived in a rented house in Chandraganj Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in Laxmipur District.

The injured is Fatema Akhter, 4, daughter of the deceased.

Police and local sources said Jahanara Akhter Munni along with her daughter was going to a relative's house in the area in the afternoon.

On the way, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit them in Chandraganj Bazar area on the Dhaka-Laxmipur highway while they were crossing the road, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahanara Akhter dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mridul Kanti Kuri confirmed the matter.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Mirzapur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 25, hailed from Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka District.

The injured are: Gorai Highway PS OC Molla Tutul and constable (driver) Altaf Hossain.

According to local sources, a Dhaka-bound speedy bus hit a police car while the policemen including the OC were on patrol in Boardghar area on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, which left Monir Hossain dead on the spot and two others injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and took to Kumudini Hospital.

Gorai Highway PS OC Molla Tutul said he along with his driver were at home after treatment at the hospital.











