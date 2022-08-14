Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin

LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin

LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin inspected seven development projects in Tungipara Upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday. Of these projects, the construction work of two-lane Lebutala Bridge, union block road, Patgati Launchghat Ghatla, and Tungipara Steamer Ghat Ghatla have been completed recently. Additional Chief Engineer of Dhaka Divisional LGED Mannath Ranjan Haldar, Supervising Engineer of Faridpur LGED Saiful Islam Shahid, Project Director of Important Rural Development Project Gopalganj Md Abu Sayed, Executive Engineer of Gopalganj LGED Md Ehsanul Haque, Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, and its former mayor Md Ilais Hossain were also present at that time.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in N’ganj
Five nabbed with drugs in three districts
11 killed, 9 injured in road mishaps
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
One to die, another gets life term in murder, drug cases
Nine people found dead in six districts
Satkania Press Club Founder and President Syed Mahfuz-un-Nabi Khokan
Tk 49 lakh earned from Khulna tree fair


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft