LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin inspected seven development projects in Tungipara Upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday. Of these projects, the construction work of two-lane Lebutala Bridge, union block road, Patgati Launchghat Ghatla, and Tungipara Steamer Ghat Ghatla have been completed recently. Additional Chief Engineer of Dhaka Divisional LGED Mannath Ranjan Haldar, Supervising Engineer of Faridpur LGED Saiful Islam Shahid, Project Director of Important Rural Development Project Gopalganj Md Abu Sayed, Executive Engineer of Gopalganj LGED Md Ehsanul Haque, Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, and its former mayor Md Ilais Hossain were also present at that time. photo: observer