Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One to die, another gets life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Bogura and Natore.
BOGURA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sonatala Upazila in 2012.
Judge of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-3 Rubaiya Yasmin handed down the verdict at 12pm.
The condemned convict is Sobhan Ali, 50, son of late Solaiman Ali, a resident of Sonakania Village in Sonatala Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000.
Additional Public Prosecutor of the court Padma Kumar Dev confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Sobhan Ali married to Rokeya Begum, daughter of Harun ar Rashid of Nurul Potal Village in Sonatala Upazila, about 16 years back.
The couple had often been locked into altercations over family issues since their marriage.
On January 18 in 2012, the couple was locked into an altercation over paying interest money which was taken by them from different sources.
At one stage of the altercation, Sobhan strangled her wife first and later, slaughtered her.
The deceased's mother lodged a murder case with Sonatala Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Following this, police arrested Sobhan Ali. Then, Sobhan Ali confessed of killing his wife before a magistrate.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Sobhan Ali.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.
NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act in Baraigram Upazila in 2021.
Natore District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin passed the order in the afternoon.
The convict is Showkat Hossain, hails from Bakshiganj Upazila in Jamalpur District.
The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, Showkat was arrested along with 30 grams of heroin by police from a Dhaka-bound bus on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Manikpur area on January 1, 2021.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Baraigram PS in this regard.
Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Showkat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ in N’ganj
Five nabbed with drugs in three districts
11 killed, 9 injured in road mishaps
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
One to die, another gets life term in murder, drug cases
Nine people found dead in six districts
Satkania Press Club Founder and President Syed Mahfuz-un-Nabi Khokan
Tk 49 lakh earned from Khulna tree fair


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft