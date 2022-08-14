One to die, another gets life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced a man to death and another to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in two districts- Bogura and Natore.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sonatala Upazila in 2012.

Judge of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-3 Rubaiya Yasmin handed down the verdict at 12pm.

The condemned convict is Sobhan Ali, 50, son of late Solaiman Ali, a resident of Sonakania Village in Sonatala Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor of the court Padma Kumar Dev confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Sobhan Ali married to Rokeya Begum, daughter of Harun ar Rashid of Nurul Potal Village in Sonatala Upazila, about 16 years back.

The couple had often been locked into altercations over family issues since their marriage.

On January 18 in 2012, the couple was locked into an altercation over paying interest money which was taken by them from different sources.

At one stage of the altercation, Sobhan strangled her wife first and later, slaughtered her.

The deceased's mother lodged a murder case with Sonatala Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Sobhan Ali. Then, Sobhan Ali confessed of killing his wife before a magistrate.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Sobhan Ali.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act in Baraigram Upazila in 2021.

Natore District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin passed the order in the afternoon.

The convict is Showkat Hossain, hails from Bakshiganj Upazila in Jamalpur District.

The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Showkat was arrested along with 30 grams of heroin by police from a Dhaka-bound bus on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Manikpur area on January 1, 2021.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Baraigram PS in this regard.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing Showkat.

















