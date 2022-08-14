Nine people found dead in six districts

Nine people including a newborn baby and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Sirajganj, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Dinajpur, Barishal and Bogura, in four days.

SIRAJGANJ: Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Raiganj Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurnabi, 32, son of late of Shafiz Uddin, a resident of Erandah Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Nurnabi went out of his house on Thursday night. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body hanging from a tree in the area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a brick kiln under Salanga Police Station (PS) in the upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Prasanna Chandra Halder, 45, a resident of Ichladigar Village in the upazila. He was a fish trader by profession.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Salanga PS Abdur Razzak said Prasanna Halder went out of the house on Thursday afternoon following a quarrel with his wife over family issues. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of the fish trader lying beside Bhuiyanganti Hero Bricks under Salanga PS on Friday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SI added.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Indurkani PS SI Md Abdul Jalil said locals spotted the half-decomposed naked body of the man in a canal in Char Sayeedkhali Ahrayan area of the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforces are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a canal in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn girl child floating in the Dushami Canal in Taltala Village under Amkhola Union in the upazila at around 12pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa PS MR Shawkat Anwar Islam confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Fulbari and Ghoraghat upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from Fulbari Upazila in thedistrict on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Joy Deb, 19, son of Bimol Chandra, a resident of Pukuripur area.

Quoting locals, Fulbari PS OC Ashraful Islam said Joy went to sleep at his room at night.

In the morning, family members did not receive any response from his room despite repeated call. They, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body which was hanging from the ceiling in the room and sent it to Dinajpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari PS in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the blood-stained body of a young man from the Mojam Entertainment Park in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Islam, 25, son of late Sharif Uddin, a resident of Raibhangi area in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha District. He had been working as the night guard at Mojam Entertainment Park at Bolgari Bazar Kalupara in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur for the last one month.

Police sources said locals spotted the blood-stained body of Sabuj Islam lying in a room of the park in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Ghoraghat PS.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

BARISHAL: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Muladi and Banaripara upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the floating body of a woman from a canal in Muladi Upazila on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Muladi PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said locals spotted the body of the woman floating on water in the Purba Hosnabad Canal under Gachhua Union in the upazila on Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its neck and nose.

Police suspect that someone might have killed the woman and threw the body into the canal a day back.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

A case was filed with Muladi PS in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, the body of a man, who went missing in the Sandhya Riverb after a bulkhead collided with a launch , was recovered from Khejurbari Point in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kalam, 55, a resident of Nanduhar area in Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur District.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound launch carrying 500 passengers from Bhandaria in Pirojpur collided with a bulkhead in the Sandhya River in Mirerhat area under Wazirpur Upazila in the district, which left two of the bulkhead labourers missing in the river.

Later on, the body of Kalam was recovered from the Khejurbari Point in the river on Tuesday morning.

The other missing person Milon is still missing in the river.

OC of the PS concerned SM Masud Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received in this regard.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from a cropland in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fahim Faisal Shishir, 16, son of Shahadat Hossain Saju of Sajapur Fakirpara Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Bogura Sultanganj High School.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Fahim had been missing since 10pm on Monday.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying on a cropland in Sajapur Banarashi Village at around 10am on Tuesday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its different parts including throat.

The deceased's family members alleged that Fahim might have been murdered by his friends.

Shajahanpur PS OC Abdulla Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.











