Tk 49 lakh earned from Khulna tree fair

KHULNA, Aug 13: The two-week-long divisional tree plantation and tree fair 2022 ended on the circuit house premises on Friday.

Arround Taka 49 lakh has been earned through selling 44 thousand tree saplings from the fair, an official of Divisional Tree Fair and Tree Plantation Celebration Committee-2022 told The Daily Observer.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder was in the chair.

Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner (KMP) Md Masudur Rahman Bhyian, Conservator of Forest Mihir Kumar Doe and Additional Superintendent of Police Md Tanveer Ahmed addressed the function as special guests,

Divisional Forest Officer Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain delivered the welcome speech while Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extention (DAE) Md Hafizur Rahman and President of District Nusery Association S M Badrul Alam Royal spoke.

The chief guest said nuresry is a kind of industry, and many people became self-reliance and many youths have got job from it.

Peole are now planting more trees than previous years, he said, adding that the tree plantation programme will be turned more speedy through mass people participation.

He said all quarters should take the responsibility of protecting the city and its adjacent areas from the adverse impact of climate change, and massive plantation can be the vital means of attaining the cherished goal. "There is no alternative to planting tree sapling to protect balance of environment," he added.

Later, the chief guest distributed crest and certificate among the nursery owners of different stalls and prizes among the winners of art and essay competition marking the tree plantation programme.













