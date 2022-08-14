2 electrocuted in Madaripur, Sylhet

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Sylhet, in two days.

MADARIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Sheikh, 55, a resident of Gaylakandi.

According to local sources, Abul Kalam came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working on a tower of BTCL in Alamdastar Village, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

SYLHET: A young man was electrocuted in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tipu Ahmed, 26, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Dattarail Lalmati area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tipu Ahmed came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tipu dead.











