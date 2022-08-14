Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'Top secret' documents seized in raid on Trump home

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

WASHINGTON, Aug 13: FBI agents seized records marked "top secret" during their search of former president Donald Trump's Florida estate, according to documents made public Friday in a probe that includes possible violations of the US Espionage Act.
The search warrant and related materials, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed agents carted away a significant number of items from the raid, which ignited a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country.
The warrant, which was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, authorized the FBI to search the "45 office" -- a reference to the 45th US president's private office at his Mar-a-Lago residence -- and storage rooms.
It directed them to seize documents and records "illegally possessed" in violation of three criminal statutes, including one falling under the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to illegally obtain or retain national security information.
Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, vehemently denounced the FBI raid on his Florida home and claimed that all of the material confiscated during the search had been previously "declassified."
"They didn't need to 'seize' anything," he said in a statement on his Truth Social platform. "They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago."
Legal experts cautioned that while the warrant cites the Espionage Act, any potential charges remain unclear and Trump is not necessarily suspected of espionage.    -AFP





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans
US lawmakers pass landmark climate, health plan in big win for Biden
Sri Lanka allows entry for controversial Chinese ship
'Top secret' documents seized in raid on Trump home
Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized
Guterres expresses ‘clear commitment’ to North Korea denuclearisation
Iran seeks 3 more Khayyam satellites
Ukraine, Russia trade blame for risk of nuclear disaster at frontline plant


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft