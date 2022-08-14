Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hard work for Halep in Toronto win over Gauff

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Simona Halep of Romania hits a shot against Coco Gauff of the United States during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. photo: AFP

Simona Halep of Romania hits a shot against Coco Gauff of the United States during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. photo: AFP

TORONTO, AUG 13: Simona Halep served twice for her match against Coco Gauff without success on Friday before finally securing a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) quarter-final victory at the WTA Toronto Masters.
The former number one, a two-time winner in Canada, made hard work of her triumph over the rising American teenager who just missed a chance at cracking the world ranking top-10 for the first time.
Halep needed a second-set tiebreaker to advance into the semi-finals in just under two hours, lining up a meeting with seventh-seeded American Jessica Pegula.
Double Grand Slam champion Halep earned her 183rd match win at the Masters 1000 level.
In other quarter-final action, Brazil's giant-killer Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed another victim as she upset Olympic champion Belinda Bencic with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win.
The South American, who stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round, won her 16th match since June, the month in which she claimed back-to-back grass titles in Nottingham and Birmingham.
Bencic, the 2015 Toronto champion who beat soon-to-retire Serena Williams in an emotional second-round clash, was broken four times and coughed up five double-faults.
"I'm feeling happy, for sure, it's a special moment," Haddad Maia said. "I've  worked a lot every day for a few years to live this moment.
"I didn't start the match playing as I wanted. I was missing more than normal in the first set.  "But I pushed myself to stay positive, to stay in the game - a tennis match can change very fast."
The Brazilian will aim for the final against 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner over Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.
Double Grand Slam champion Halep earned her leading 183rd match win at the Masters 1000 level.
She now owns 36 match victories in 2022. Gauff fired a backhand into the net on Halep's first match point to end the encounter and lose her eighth straight set against the 30-year-old Romanian.
"I'm really pleased with the way I stayed strong mentally," Halep said. "I fought for every point.
"That was really important because she was doing the same thing. It's never easy against her.
On Saturday, Halep will play her 29th Masters semi-final against Pegula, who defeated Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-3.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women cricket stars eye Olympic chance after C'wealths
Hard work for Halep in Toronto win over Gauff
Surprise date-change overshadows WC 100-day countdown
Barcelona finally register Lewandowski
Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination
Qatar's ground control on alert for World Cup disasters
South Africa see 'lot of positives' despite England Lions thrashing
Afghanistan fight back in Ireland T20 series


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft