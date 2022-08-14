Video
Surprise date-change overshadows WC 100-day countdown

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

DOHA, AUG 13: FIFA and Qatar organisers on Friday counted the cost of bringing forward the start of the World Cup by a day as they launched the 100-day countdown to the event.
Football's ruling body and the wealthy Gulf state both promised to help fans, sponsors and broadcasters hit by the change but did not give details.
The organising committee said "huge excitement" was building for the World Cup, which will now start on November 20, but only a small group of migrant workers gathered at the main countdown clock on the Doha seafront to see the 100 days tick over.
The sudden move to bring forward Qatar's match against Ecuador -- to make it the gala opening match -- has added to Qatar's  public relations battle as it counters criticism of its rights record and fan worries about what to expect when they arrive.
FIFA said its senior leaders had unanimously agreed that the Qatar-Ecuador game and the opening ceremony at the Al Bayt stadium should be a "stand-alone" event.
The move maintained the tradition of featuring the host country or the reigning champions at the first match.
Qatar had been scheduled to play the official inauguration game on November 21, but the third match of the day behind Senegal-Netherlands and England against Iran.
The Group A game between Senegal and the Netherlands has now been shifted from 1:00pm (1000 GMT) on November 21 to 7:00pm.
FIFA said tickets for the affected matches "will remain valid" and added that it would "seek to address any issues arising from this change in a case-by-case basis."
Qatari organisers, who have spent billions of dollars preparing for the event, welcomed FIFA's gesture for their "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to host the event.
"The impact of this decision on fans was assessed by FIFA. We will work together to ensure a smooth tournament for the supporters affected by the change," organisers added in a statement, without giving details.    -AFP


