Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona finally register Lewandowski

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

BARCELONA, AUG 13: Barcelona managed to register new signings Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha on Friday in time for their Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.
However, French defender Jules Kounde remains unregistered with La Liga.
Barcelona have spent 153 million euros on transfer fees alone to strengthen their squad, with Lewandowski the most notable new arrival from Bayern Munich.
That deal came a year after Barca were forced to let Lionel Messi go to PSG as the Catalan giants laboured under eye-watering reported debts of 1.35 billion euros ($1.39 billion).
Faced with severe limits on spending in order to comply with La Liga's financial controls, Barcelona needed to raise money quickly to be able to invest in signings and, crucially, to register new players.
Earlier Friday, Barcelona sold another part of their media production unit "Barca Studios" for 100 million euros to Orpheus Media.
Barcelona have already sold 25 percent of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century to US investment firm Sixth Street for some 400 million euros.
They had already sold 24.5 percent of Barca Studios, which manages the club's digital business and audiovisual productions, to Socios.com for 100 million euros on August 1, and then another 25 percent to US investment firm GDA Luma for 100 million euros more.
In the space of a few weeks, 600 million euros had been brought in to fill the coffers.
According to Marca, French international Kounde can only be registered if the club reduces its payroll.
"So in the next few days, players in the squad will have to leave," claimed the daily.
Kounde signed at the end of July on a five-year deal.
According to the Spanish press, Barca paid 50 million euros, with 10 million in bonuses, to recruit the defender from Sevilla.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women cricket stars eye Olympic chance after C'wealths
Hard work for Halep in Toronto win over Gauff
Surprise date-change overshadows WC 100-day countdown
Barcelona finally register Lewandowski
Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination
Qatar's ground control on alert for World Cup disasters
South Africa see 'lot of positives' despite England Lions thrashing
Afghanistan fight back in Ireland T20 series


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft