South Africa see 'lot of positives' despite England Lions thrashing

LONDON, AUG 13: South Africa tried to downplay a drubbing by the second-string England Lions just five days ahead of next week's first Test following an innings and 56-run loss on Friday.

What might have been a truly painful reverse in a four-day match at Canterbury concluded Friday was eased somewhat by the fact the fixture lost its first-class status when the Proteas opted to give a run out to 13 players ahead of the opening fixture of a three-Test series. South Africa collapsed to 183 all out in their second innings, with only Aidan Markram, who made 88 not out, offering much resistance after the Lions had responded to the tourists' first innings 433 with a huge total of 672.

"If we look at the game as a whole, (Friday) didn't go according to plan and (Thursday) was also tough," said South Africa's Kyle Verreynne. "We got a lot of positives out of the first two days," the wicketkeeper added.

"Obviously you want to come out on the right side of the result of any game you play. But we'll take the positives from this and go forward."

Seam bowler Ollie Robinson, recalled to the England squad for the South Africa series, removed Rassie van der Dussen on Friday to finish with five wickets in the match. Spin bowlers Dan Lawrence and Liam Patterson-White and promising Derbyshire quick Sam Conners polished off the tail, the latter finishing with figures of 4-23, as the South Africans slumped to 183 all out. -AFP

















