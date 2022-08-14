Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa see 'lot of positives' despite England Lions thrashing

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

LONDON, AUG 13: South Africa tried to downplay a drubbing by the second-string England Lions just five days ahead of next week's first Test following an innings and 56-run loss on Friday.
What might have been a truly painful reverse in a four-day match at Canterbury concluded Friday was eased somewhat by the fact the fixture lost its first-class status when the Proteas opted to give a run out to 13 players ahead of the opening fixture of a three-Test series. South Africa collapsed to 183 all out in their second innings, with only Aidan Markram, who made 88 not out, offering much resistance after the Lions had responded to the tourists' first innings 433 with a huge total of 672.
"If we look at the game as a whole, (Friday) didn't go according to plan and (Thursday) was also tough," said South Africa's Kyle Verreynne.  "We got a lot of positives out of the first two days," the wicketkeeper added.
"Obviously you want to come out on the right side of the result of any game you play. But we'll take the positives from this and go forward."
Seam bowler Ollie Robinson, recalled to the England squad for the South Africa series, removed Rassie van der Dussen on Friday to finish with five wickets in the match. Spin bowlers Dan Lawrence and Liam Patterson-White and promising Derbyshire quick Sam Conners polished off the tail, the latter finishing with figures of 4-23, as the South Africans slumped to 183 all out.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women cricket stars eye Olympic chance after C'wealths
Hard work for Halep in Toronto win over Gauff
Surprise date-change overshadows WC 100-day countdown
Barcelona finally register Lewandowski
Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination
Qatar's ground control on alert for World Cup disasters
South Africa see 'lot of positives' despite England Lions thrashing
Afghanistan fight back in Ireland T20 series


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft