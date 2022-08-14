Afghanistan fight back in Ireland T20 series

BELFAST, AUG 13: Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the third Twenty20 international in Belfast on Friday as they reduced the hosts' lead to 2-1 in a five-match series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored in Afghanistan's 189-5 after the tourists lost the toss, with the opener's innings well supported by Najibullah Zadran, whose 42 off just 18 balls featured five sixes.

Ireland, looking to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, then slumped to 85-7 in reply before the experienced George Dockrell and debutant Fionn Hand led an Ireland recovery. -AFP







