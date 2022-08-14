Video
Islamic Solidarity Games swimming

Mahmudunnabi Nahid in semis of 100-meter butterfly

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh swimmer Mahmudunnabi Nahid had made it to the semi-finals of the 100-meter butterfly event of swimming of the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) at Konya in Trkiye on Saturday.
The 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games is being held from 9 to 18 August in Trkiye city. There, the Bangladeshi swimmer placed fifth in the seventh lane in the third heat.
Nahid had taken 56.20 seconds to finish the dive.
The semis were to be decided later at night at 9:54 pm. When the report was written, the game was yet to be decided.
Two swimmers are representing Bangladesh in the ISG this year. The other swimmer is Asif Reza.
Bangladesh is playing 11 sporting disciplines in the games and already finished Table Tennis, Athletics, Table Tennis, Handball and Gymnastics. The remaining events are Weightlifting, Boxing, Karate, Shooting, Fencing, Swimming and Archery.





