Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:50 AM
Qualifying round matches of ISG archery begin on Monday

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

The qualifying round matches of Bangladesh's archery disciplines of the ongoing fifth Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) will begin on Monday (Aug 15) in Konya, a city of Central Anatolia in Turkey.
Prior to the qualifying round, the managers meeting, officials practice and instrument inspection of the games will be held today (Sunday) , said a Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) press release.
The games features 10 events in archery disciplines including recurve man's singles, recurve woman's singles, compound man's singles, compound woman's singles, recurve man's team, recurve woman's team event, recurve mixed team event, compound man's team event, compound woman's team event and compound mixed team event.
Sohail Akram, who was supposed to be the manager of the Bangladesh archery team, could not come with the team in Turkey due to unavoidable circumstances.
Bangladesh Archery Federation's Executive Committee Member Fahad Jasmin Liti, who is currently staying with the archery team in Turkey, will serve as the manager of the Bangladesh Archery Team.     -BSS


