Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib named T20 captain until T20 World Cup

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Shakib named T20 captain until T20 World Cup

Shakib named T20 captain until T20 World Cup

Ending all speculations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) finally named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain of the T20 format.
He will be at the helm of the team until the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, said BCB's Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus.
It meant for the time being, Shakib, who is also the Test captain will lead the side in T20 format in Asia Cup, starting at the fag end of this month, the tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup.
"Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side in T20 format until the T20 World Cup. After a lengthy meeting on Saturday, we had taken this decision. He will lead the side in the upcoming Asia Cup, then in tri-nation series in New Zealand and in World Cup," Younus said on Saturday.
Shakib however was the first choice to be the T20 captain after Bangladesh team went through a severely bad patch in this format under the captaincy of Mahmudullah Riyad.
Nurul Hasan Sohan led the side in Zimbabwe in T20 series as Shakib chose to skip that series.
However, as he was about to be named as captain in the shortest format of the cricket, the ace all-rounder sparked another controversy by striking a deal with Betwinner news, a sister concern of betting company Betwinner.
Shakib named T20 captain until T20 World Cup

Shakib named T20 captain until T20 World Cup

The deal, believed to be worth BDT 10 crore, not only frustrated his fans but also annoyed BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon to such extent that the BCB boss threatened to axe him from the Bangladesh's cricket unless he cancelled the agreement, as betting is completely banned in Bangladesh and as per BCB law.
After the BCB's stern warning, Shakib backed out from the agreement and also deleted the post in this regard from his social media account.
Shakib, who returned to Bangladesh from the USA on Friday night met BCB boss at his residence in Gulshan on Saturday. Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus and two selectors Minhajul Abedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar Sumon were also present during the meeting.
Shakib clarified his position and regretted for the mistakes he had done.
But what went against Shakib still was that he breached the BCB rules by striking the deal with Betwinner without taking the permission of the board. For any endorsement a contracted player is bound to take the permission of the board as per BCB's law.
Jalal Yunus said Shakib's breach of rules will be discussed in BCB's next meeting. "This too (endorsement without taking permission) was discussed with him. As he has struck a deal without our permission -- we have discussed it earlier and will discuss it in our next board meeting after which we'll decide what step we can take."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women cricket stars eye Olympic chance after C'wealths
Hard work for Halep in Toronto win over Gauff
Surprise date-change overshadows WC 100-day countdown
Barcelona finally register Lewandowski
Seven-time winner Messi misses out on Ballon d'Or nomination
Qatar's ground control on alert for World Cup disasters
South Africa see 'lot of positives' despite England Lions thrashing
Afghanistan fight back in Ireland T20 series


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft