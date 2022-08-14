Nanak, Nasim urge BNP to shun path of anarchy

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Saturday warned BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir not to scare off Awami League from the streets. Rather, walk through the path of election leaving the path of anarchy. Nanak said, let the month of August go, then you will know 'how many paddy, how many rice.'

He said this at the opening ceremony of the three-day photo exhibition of the Swechchhasebak League on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum premises in Dhanmondi in the capital.

Nanak said, "The Awami League fought to trample the military regime under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and established the right to vote and rice."

AL leader Nanak warned about the threat of BNP leaders to bring down the government and said, "I want to say clearly - Mr Mirza Fakhrul leave the path of anarchy. This Awami League cannot be intimidated by creating anarchy and using word bombs. This Awami League has resisted you. Leave the path of anarchy and you should walk the path of election."

Pointing at the BNP, he said, the election will be conducted according to the constitution, if you can win in that election, we will welcome you with garlands of flowers. We will transfer power to you.