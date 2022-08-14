Fakhrul terms FM’s comment about people living in heaven a cruel joke



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday. photo : Observer

"The Foreign Minister claimed that the people are living in heaven compared to other countries during the global recession. It's nothing but a cruel Joke on the people," the BNP Secretary General claimed at a press conference held at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday.

Fakhrul said, "Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made disrespectful comment about the sufferings of the people. He made such kinds of insane comments before, but he has no right to humiliate people."

Mentioning that, "Foreign Minister himself is staying in heaven," BNP Secretary General said, "The government increases peoples suffering by increasing fuel and necessity commodity prices, hiking electricity tariff and now claiming that people are living in the haven."

Fakhrul underscored the planning of the BNP, regarding the improvement of electricity and power sectors and said, "BNP will nullify all the quick rental plant agreements and quickly built electricity plant by asking for transparent tenders. Power plants will be built under a middle term and long term planning."

Along with the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) and other government organizations BNP will also give emphasis to extraction of domestic gas and minerals. In that case all the government organization will be made efficient in using modern technology.

"BNP will ensure exemplarily punishment against the corrupt people involved in power and electricity sectors," said BNP Secretary General and added, "We will reduce dependency on sustainable fuel run power plants and establish 50 per cent renewable energy run power plant. It will make sure lower cost of electricity and sustainable development in the power and energy sectors."











