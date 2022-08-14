Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul terms FM’s comment about people living in heaven a cruel joke

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday. photo : Observer

Criticizing Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for his statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said that the Ministers comment is 'joking' with the people.
"The Foreign Minister claimed that the people are living in heaven compared to other countries during the global recession. It's nothing but a cruel Joke on the  people," the BNP Secretary General claimed at a press conference held at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday.
Fakhrul said, "Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made disrespectful comment about the sufferings of the people. He made such kinds of insane comments before, but he has no right to humiliate people."
Mentioning that, "Foreign Minister himself is staying in heaven," BNP Secretary General said, "The government increases peoples suffering by increasing fuel and necessity commodity prices, hiking electricity tariff  and now claiming that people are living in the haven."
Fakhrul underscored the planning of the BNP, regarding the improvement of electricity and power sectors and said, "BNP will nullify all the quick rental plant agreements and quickly built electricity plant by asking for transparent tenders. Power plants will be built under a middle term and long term planning."
Along with the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) and other government organizations BNP will also give emphasis to extraction of domestic gas and minerals. In that case all the government organization will be made efficient in using modern technology.
"BNP will ensure exemplarily punishment against the corrupt people involved in power and electricity sectors," said BNP Secretary General and added, "We will reduce dependency on sustainable fuel run power plants and  establish 50 per cent renewable energy run power plant. It will make sure lower cost of electricity and sustainable development in the power and energy sectors."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nanak, Nasim urge BNP to shun path of anarchy
Fakhrul terms FM’s comment about people living in heaven a cruel joke
Coastal areas of Lakshmipur inundated by tidal water
We’ve to reduce child mortality rate for achieving SDG: Zahid
15 die, 8,882 infected in last 2 months
Hill cutters gobble up 120 Ctg hills in 40 yrs
Quader calls upon AL leaders, activists to speak sensibly
3-yr diploma course logical: Edu Minister


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft