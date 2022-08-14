Video
Home Back Page

Coastal areas of Lakshmipur inundated by tidal water

Students, fishermen facing trouble

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

The coastal areas of Lakshmipur have been inundated as the water level of the Meghna river has risen by about three feet above the normal tide.
The teaching of students has been disrupted due to sudden swelling of water in various educational institutions of the coast. They had to wade waist-deep water and swim to return home from school and the fishermen are also facing trouble when they come to the ghat after hunting hilsa fish from the river. They had to wade up to the ghat with a basket of hilsa on their heads.
On Saturday (August 13), from 2:00pm, such a scene had been seen in the sudden tide. Coastal residents have been suffering due to abnormal tidal water for the past few days.
According to investigation, the tide has flooded the lower areas of around 13 unions, including Charmartin, Charkalkini, Charfalkon, Patarirhat, Sadar Charramani Mohan, North Charbanshi, South Charbanshi and Ramgatti Charabdullah in Raipur.
Meanwhile, Falkon High School is about 2km away from Ludhua Bagarhat in Charfalkon Union of Kamalnagar Unazila. Due to the tide, the students had to return home from school wading through waist-deep water.
Many others returned home by swimming. In addition, teaching in the surrounding primary and secondary educational institutions also has to suffer.
On the other hand, fishermen have returned to the ghat in Alexander Machghat area of Ramgati upazila.
But when they return home they face some troubles as they have to cross chest-deep water to reach to the ghat. At this time, they had to climb the hill with baskets full of fish on their heads.
According to the locals, large areas of Ramgati and Kamalnagar uazilas have been washed away by the river water in the last four days.  The internal roads have been damaged by strong tidal currents and low tides. Travelling through the roads is a disaster, if someone is sick, vehicles are not available to take him to the hospital because of damaged roads.
About 37km from Sadar upazila to Ramgati upazila there is no dam to protect the banks of Meghna river.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina allocated about Tk 3,100 crore for the construction of 31km dam, the construction work began in January.  Kamal Hossain Manjur, Chairman of Char Abdullah Union Parishad of Ramgati Upazila, said, "My union is surrounded by the Meghna river. Every village is submerged by the tidal water.
However, Morelganj is flooded by the tidal water which has inundated 20 villages and city and more than 500 fish farms.
In Morelganj of Bagerhat, 20 villages in the lower area, including Morelganj Pouro Bazar, once known as small Calcutta, were flooded twice a day and night by the excess water of full moon tide.







