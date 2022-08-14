We’ve to reduce child mortality rate for achieving SDG: Zahid

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday stressed the need for reducing child mortality rate to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

"We have attained remarkable progress in many key indicators of health, which was lauded globally.... now we have to reduce child mortality rate for achieving SDG," he told the inaugural function of a specialized service centre for the new born babies in Manikganj 250-bed hospital.

"Immature and new born babies with various diseases have to be kept in Scano unit for specialized services. Specialized services of this Scano, the new born babies will recover very soon. About 30 to 32 children die per thousand in the country. As a result of this service, the death rate of newborns will be greatly reduced," he added.

Urging everyone to get vaccinated, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that those who have not got the vaccine are at risk. The first and second dose vaccination programme will be completed shortly. After that it will not be possible to get booster dose.

Zahid Maleque said, "Coronavirus situation is well now. The death rate of Covid-19 is zero and the infection rate is below four per cent. However, many have not yet got the first dose of the vaccine. Nine million people did not take the second dose. Apart from this, only four crore people have taken the booster dose. If one does not take the first and second dose, he or she will not get the booster dose."

The Health Minister further said, "Coronavirus vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years has started on an experimental basis. Vaccination programme will start in City Corporations from August 25. Children will be vaccinated in schools across the country in stages. A child cannot be vaccinated without registration."











