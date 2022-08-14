Video
Home Back Page

Dengue In Rohingya Camps

15 die, 8,882 infected in last 2 months

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Staff Correspondent  

A severe outbreak of dengue has occurred in Ukhia and Teknaf Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and it is also increasing in the local community.
According to the reliable sources of the district health department, about 8,882 Rohingyas have been infected with dengue in the last two months. Some 15 Rohingya died due to various complications after dengue.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Shamsuddouza Nayan, Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office, expounded that awareness campaigns, destruction of mosquito breeding grounds, etc., have been taken to deal with the situation.
According to the Civil Surgeon's Office, among dengue infected patients, six Rohingyas died in the last July and three Rohingyas died in the first week of August in Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. In addition, six more Rohingyas have died due to various complications after dengue in two months. Ukhia Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ranjan Barua Rajan said that 155 locals have been diagnosed with dengue symptoms so far. The hospital has adequate treatment facilities for dengue patients.
Meanwhile, more than 1.1 million Rohingyas live in 34 camps in Ukhia and Teknaf. Dengue has recently spreaded because of the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes in these densely populated Rohingya camps. Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Civil Surgeon of Cox's Bazar, expounded that public and private organizations are working together to clean stagnant water in the Rohingya camps and to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.


