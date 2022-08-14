Hill cutters gobble up 120 Ctg hills in 40 yrs

CHATTOGRAM Aug 13: Nearly 120 hills have so far been totally flattened by a group of criminal syndicate during the last 40 years in Chattogram. There were over 200 hills in Chattogram.

It was disclosed by two cultural and environmental organisations in Chattogram on Saturday. The organisations are, Chattogram History and culture Research Centre and Bangladesh Environment Forum. The organisations leaders disclosed it to the journalists at Chattogram Press Club premises. Those organisations leaders demanded the complete eviction of illegal occupants from the hills in order to protect all the hills of Chattogram. They alleged that over 88 hills have been totally demolished till 2008 since the Independence in 1971.

During the last 12 years hill cutting took a serious turn.

Meanwhile, Hill cutting has been continuing unabated in the port city Chattogram, pushing the environment towards vulnerable situation. Despite prohibition on hill cutting in order to protect environment, a gang of dishonest people is engaged in cutting the hills in collusion with some corrupt public officials. The illegal activities of the dishonest people have been continuing unabated.

Following the increase of hill cutting, the rates of hill slides have risen day by day in Chattogram killing more people every year.

Environmental consequences of hill cutting are land slide, soil erosion, flash flooding and water- logging during monsoon period, siltation in rivers and canals, imbalance in ecosystem and biodiversity, change in catchment characteristics, increase in chances of earthquake and decrease in intensity of rainfall.

They also spoke for strengthening the institutional framework and laws for management and control of destructive activities on hills, enhancing awareness among organisation and agencies concerned, improving the knowledge database, harmonizing different organizations' activities, enforcing the existing laws effectively, developing the city to the south bank of the Karnaphuli River and dredging riverbed silts for development activities would be the probable solutions for existing hill cutting problem in the city.

The competent sources said, a gang of miscreants are usually engaged in cutting the hills from Nasirabad area of the city to Hathazari area in the dark of the night. Several trucks are engaged in carrying the mud and sand from the hills to other destinations in the night. The hills are leveled to develop residential areas. A large number of residential plots have been developed on the damaged areas of the hills.

According to the sources, massive hill cutting by influential individuals or organizations both from public and private sectors for commercial and non-commercial purposes had been continuing and took a serious turn in recent years which threatens environment, natural beauty and bio-diversity of this region having wonderful geographical uniqueness. The rampant hill cutting in the port city Chattogram is the prime cause of the landslide. The incidents of landslide occurred particularly in the rainy season.

The seven category people who were held responsible for catastrophe are : local goons and touts, influential political men, truck owners, contractors, brick kiln owners, real estate developers and some government officials. Of them, the most powerful ones are the local 'mastaans' and influential political quarters from behind the scene. The worst affected areas for unabated hill cutting are Khulshi, Panchlaish, Sholoshahar, Baizid Bostami, Foy's Lake, Lalkhan Bazar, Oxygen Intersection and Polytechnic zone.













