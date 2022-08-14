Quader calls upon AL leaders, activists to speak sensibly



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a discussion meeting organized by Mahila Sramik League at the central office of Awami League on the occasion of National Mourning Day on Saturday. photo : Observer

He said this at a discussion meeting on the occasion of National Mourning Day organized by Mahila Sramik League at the AL's central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said, "I will tell our leaders and workers that everyone should be responsible in their speech and behaviour. It is not appropriate to speak irresponsibly at this time, it is not appropriate to show power. You have to stand by people with a cool head. We have to work for people, this is our biggest message today."

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister also urged party men to draw public attention to the global economic turmoil that is negatively impacting the cost of living in Bangladesh.

He said, "The global crisis is having an adverse effect on Bangladesh. We know many people are suffering as the cost of living has gone up. But we have no choice. The price of goods is rising all over the world."

At that time, Quader also highlighted the environmental problems affecting several countries around the world. "The United States and the United Kingdom are all being affected. The Rhine River in Germany is drying up and ships cannot pass through it. Most of Italy's 15 lakes have dried up. Wildfires are raging in southwestern France."

"No one is living a comfortable life at the moment, be it in America, the UK, Germany, France or neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan which are reeling from economic crises. The people of Bangladesh are suffering. But the government is doing everything it can," he added.

The AL General Secretary also said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is spending sleepless nights as she is trying sincerely to give her people relief from this crisis. In continuation of that, the government is giving its relentless efforts to overcome the crisis."

Referring to BNP's agitation, he said there was no protest to overthrow the government in France, the United States, Germany and Japan centring the (current) crisis.

"We wanted cooperation (to deal with the crisis). The whole world has extended its hand of cooperation whereas they (BNP leaders) are hatching conspiracies to oust the government in Bangladesh," he added.

About BNP's activities in the country, Prime Minister said that if they (BNP leaders) want to bring out processions then they can hold it, he continued.

But, when they managed to hold processions and meetings, they started saying that the government is allowing processions under the pressure of foreigners, Quader said.

Obaidul Quader said, "We do not bow down to foreign powers. Sheikh Hasina is not a person to bow. We do not bow down to anyone."

Mahila Sramik League President Suraiya Akhter presided over the meeting while AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Labor and Manpower Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Mahila Sramik League General Secretary Kazi Rahima Akhter Sathi and Executive President Samsunnahar, among others, also spoke in the discussion.











