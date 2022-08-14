3-yr diploma course logical: Edu Minister

A diploma course of three years is logical. It makes no sense to drag a course which can be completed in 3 years into 4 years.

Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni said this on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning on Saturday (August 13) in the capital.

The minister said that the parents are facing financial loss due to the four-year course for diploma students. In three years, students will have more time to enter the job market and will also suffer less financially.

She said that there is no point in dragging a course which can be completed in 3 years to 4 years. If the diploma course is three years we will not only reduce the time but also improve the quality. Many developed countries of the world have honors courses of 3 years. There diploma course in our country is 4 years. It doesn't make any sense.

In the question session Education Minister also claimed that there was no irregularity in MPO admission.

President of National Press Club Farida Yasmin presided over the event. Besides, Prof Dr Sultana Shafi was present.














