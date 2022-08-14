Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Aug 13: A European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, Slovak refiner Slovnaft and another source familiar with the matter said, removing the cause of a stoppage of oil supplies to central Europe last week.
The payment, if confirmed by all parties, would be a step toward restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic after a week-long outage and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region.
On Tuesday, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since Aug 4 because Western sanctions prevented it from paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta.
Flows to Hungary and Slovakia were restarted on Wednesday after Hungary's refiner MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft found a workaround by paying the fee to Ukraine's transit company Ukrtransnafta themselves, but supplies to the Czech Republic have not resumed.
"According to our information, the bank reconsidered the originally blocked payment between transit companies for the transit fee and accepted it in the end," Slovnaft spokesperson Anton Molnar said.
"This confirms that the framework set up this way is functional and can be a long-term solution," he said.
Another source familiar with the matter said the payment had been unblocked by Dutch-based bank ING , and that flows to the Czech Republic should resume by Saturday.
ING declined to comment.
Russia's Transneft said on Friday that payment for oil transit to the Czech Republic has reached the bank and that confirmation from Ukraine is expected, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
"We expect confirmation from Ukrtransnafta on the funds transfer in order to open (oil) pumping towards the Czech Republic," Igor Dyomin, an aide to the president of Transneft, told RIA. "In regard to all payments made, we will take this into account in further mutual settlements."
Ukrtransnafta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Central European countries are partially dependent on Russian oil and largely dependent on Russian gas, and have secured exemptions from the European Union's incoming ban on imports of Russian oil until they adjust their shipping routes and refineries for other oil.
Czech oil refiner ORLEN Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, declined to comment.
Czech oil transit company MERO, which operates the Czech part of the Druzhba pipeline, said it had no information on the status of the payment.
On Thursday, MERO Chairman Jaroslav Pantucek said he expected flows to the Czech Republic to resume on Friday or Saturday after the payment issue was resolved, although he suggested PKN may make a substitute payment similar to MOL, which PKN declined to confirm.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft