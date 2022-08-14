Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD

Schools and colleges, especially MPO-listed institutions are lacking meritorious and skilled teachers, a study by CPD (Centre for Policy Dialogue) said.

The CPD came to this conclusion following some 90 courtyard meetings (community meetings) conducted in 15 districts across the country.

These sessions were conducted in last two years to understand the level of involvement of people in the process of formulation and implementation of election manifestos.

The findings were disclosed during an event titled "Commitment to National Development: Education, Quality Employment, Gender" at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday. Dr Fahmida Khatun, CPD executive director moderated the event. Planning minister MA Mannan attended the programme as chief guest.

The day-long conference was organised by CPD and with support of the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF). As per the CPD, people are very skeptical and raised a number of questions regarding the matter of recruitment of teachers in educational institutions.

While presenting his keynote paper, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director, CPD, said, "People want more transparency and accountability when it comes to teachers' recruitment."

Dr Tofail Ahmed, a local government expert echoing the same sentiment said, "We lack adequate number of teachers, who are well trained for the jobs in primary and secondary educational institutions. This matter needs to be addressed."

Meanwhile, speaking about election manifestos, he said, "People have said that they are not as close as they used to be with the public representatives before the elections. People are not well informed about the contents of the election manifestos prepared by political parties."

"And now, the bond between the public and their representatives is completely missing because of the exciting electoral system."

When asked for comments regarding the ongoing economic ordeal, Tofail Ahmed said, "We need a crash program to deal with the post-Covid economic crisis."

CPD research fellow Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said, "Election manifestos are prepared from the top, not from the bottom. It is evident that people's opinions and needs are not reflected in them.

There were three sessions in the daylong meeting. One of the speakers from outside Dhaka Md Rafiqul Islam, headmaster, Palli Mangal High School and other noted academicians, researchers and social workers participated.







