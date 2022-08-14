Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Schools and colleges, especially MPO-listed institutions are lacking meritorious and skilled teachers, a study by CPD (Centre for Policy Dialogue) said.
The CPD came to this conclusion following some 90 courtyard meetings (community meetings) conducted in 15 districts across the country.
These sessions were conducted in last two years to understand the level of involvement of people in the process of formulation and implementation of election manifestos.
The findings were disclosed during an event titled "Commitment to National Development: Education, Quality Employment, Gender" at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday. Dr Fahmida Khatun, CPD executive director moderated the event. Planning minister MA Mannan attended the programme as chief guest.
The day-long conference was organised by CPD and with support of the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).  As per the CPD, people are very skeptical and raised a number of questions regarding the matter of recruitment of teachers in educational institutions.
While presenting his keynote paper, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director, CPD, said, "People want more transparency and accountability when it comes to teachers' recruitment."
Dr Tofail Ahmed, a local government expert echoing the same sentiment said, "We lack adequate number of teachers, who are well trained for the jobs in primary and secondary educational institutions. This matter needs to be addressed."
Meanwhile, speaking about election manifestos, he said, "People have said that they are not as close as they used to be with the public representatives before the elections. People are not well informed about the contents of the election manifestos prepared by political parties."
"And now, the bond between the public and their representatives is completely missing because of the exciting electoral system."
When asked for comments regarding the ongoing economic ordeal, Tofail Ahmed said, "We need a crash program to deal with the post-Covid economic crisis."
CPD research fellow Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said, "Election manifestos are prepared from the top, not from the bottom. It is evident that people's opinions and needs are not reflected in them.
There were three sessions in the daylong meeting. One of the speakers from outside Dhaka Md Rafiqul Islam, headmaster, Palli Mangal High School and other noted academicians, researchers and social workers participated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft