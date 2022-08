IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula













Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula along with Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah and other high officials at a tree plantation programme to mark 47th martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Nayapaltan, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: Bank