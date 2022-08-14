

Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce

Managing Director and CEO Md. Tajul Islam presided over the Conference. Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Eng. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury was the chief guest and Chairman of the Board Executive Committee Humayun Bokhteyar Deputy Managing Director-1 Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim and Deputy Managing Director-2 Dr. Md. Abdul Kader was present as special guests.

Managers of all branches, manager operations, sub-branches in-charge, all divisional head and officers of the head office were present in the conference.

The conference reviewed the progress and business activities of the participating branches and sub-branches, evaluated and analyzed their progress and chalk out future plans. The chief guest asked all concerned officials of the bank to provide the best service to customers at the earliest. He also provided necessary strategies and guidance to achieve the desired targets for the next 2022.











