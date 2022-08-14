

EBL signs deal with TREDX

The agreement will allow EBL to bid in TREDX platform as a financier, along with other banks and non-banking financial institutions, to facilitate working capital for suppliers of large reputed corporate entities. TREDX is an online factoring platform for supply chain finance transaction.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, SEVP and Head of Business, Tasnim Hussain, EVP and Head of Asset and Recovery from EBL and Abdul Mabud Tushar, Chief Business Officer from ThinkBig Solutions were also present on the occasion.











