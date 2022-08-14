Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL signs deal with TREDX

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

EBL signs deal with TREDX

EBL signs deal with TREDX

M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking Division, Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Raja Debnath, CEO, ThinkBig Solutions Ltd signed an agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The agreement will allow EBL to bid in TREDX platform as a financier, along with other banks and non-banking financial institutions, to facilitate working capital for suppliers of large reputed corporate entities.  TREDX is an online factoring platform for supply chain finance transaction.
Syed Zulkar Nayen, SEVP and Head of Business, Tasnim Hussain, EVP and Head of Asset and Recovery from EBL and Abdul Mabud Tushar, Chief Business Officer from ThinkBig Solutions were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft