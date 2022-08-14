AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend



Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) approved 15 per cent Cash Dividend for the shareholder for the year ended on 31st December 2021 at its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Thursday, says a press release The meeting was presided over Alhajj Salim Rahman, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank.Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury and Company Secretary Md. Mahmudur Rahman were among others present.The Bank achieved growth of 8.36pc in Deposit, 9.16 pc in Investment during the year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Tk. 1.96 in 2021. The house considered and adopted the Directors' Report, Statement of Accounts for the year 2021 along with Auditors' Report and also appointed the Auditors of the Company for the term until the next Annual General Meeting.