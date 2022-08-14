Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PRAN Dairy signs deal with int'l firm for dairy growth

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

PRAN Dairy signs deal with int'l firm for dairy growth

PRAN Dairy signs deal with int'l firm for dairy growth

PRAN Dairy Limited and US-based international organisation ACDI/VOCA  signed an agreement to strengthen dairy development in Southern Bangladesh.
The deal was signed to help the dairy sector in the Southern districts under  the USAID-funded "Feed the Future Bangladesh Nutrition program" run by  ACDI/VOCA.
Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group and Muhammad Nurul Amin  Siddiquee, chief of party of the project signed the deal today at PRAN  Dairy's head office in the capital's Badda area on Thursday said a press release here.
PRAN Dairy will work on variety of activities under the agreement including  assisting farmers to increase milk production and milk procurement, providing  dairy producers with farm management training, supplying milk in formal  market and promoting safe milk production and consumption in Southern  Bangladesh.
The activities will be conducted in several districts including Jashore, Khulna, Kushtia, Narail, Satkhira, Faridpur, Barishal, Pirojpur and  Jhalakathi. ACDI/VOCA will help PRAN Dairy through financing and guidelines.
During the program, dairy farmers in the Southern parts will be benefited through learning about dairy firms, the release said.
Youth and women, in particular, will be benefited the most from the training and they will be encouraged to rear cows and able to sell the milk easily to PRAN Dairy.
Therefore, PRAN Dairy will establish new village milk collection centers in these areas and increase the activities under the existing milk collection centers.
PRAN Dairy's Deputy General Managers (Operation) Maksudur Rahman, Sharif  Uddin Tarafdar (extension services), Assistant General Manager Rakibul Islam  Lanin, ACDI/VOCA's Private Sector Engagement Specialists Salim Hossain and  Moyez Kabir were present at deal signing ceremony.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft