

PRAN Dairy signs deal with int'l firm for dairy growth

The deal was signed to help the dairy sector in the Southern districts under the USAID-funded "Feed the Future Bangladesh Nutrition program" run by ACDI/VOCA.

Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group and Muhammad Nurul Amin Siddiquee, chief of party of the project signed the deal today at PRAN Dairy's head office in the capital's Badda area on Thursday said a press release here.

PRAN Dairy will work on variety of activities under the agreement including assisting farmers to increase milk production and milk procurement, providing dairy producers with farm management training, supplying milk in formal market and promoting safe milk production and consumption in Southern Bangladesh.

The activities will be conducted in several districts including Jashore, Khulna, Kushtia, Narail, Satkhira, Faridpur, Barishal, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi. ACDI/VOCA will help PRAN Dairy through financing and guidelines.

During the program, dairy farmers in the Southern parts will be benefited through learning about dairy firms, the release said.

Youth and women, in particular, will be benefited the most from the training and they will be encouraged to rear cows and able to sell the milk easily to PRAN Dairy.

Therefore, PRAN Dairy will establish new village milk collection centers in these areas and increase the activities under the existing milk collection centers.

PRAN Dairy's Deputy General Managers (Operation) Maksudur Rahman, Sharif Uddin Tarafdar (extension services), Assistant General Manager Rakibul Islam Lanin, ACDI/VOCA's Private Sector Engagement Specialists Salim Hossain and Moyez Kabir were present at deal signing ceremony. -BSS







PRAN Dairy Limited and US-based international organisation ACDI/VOCA signed an agreement to strengthen dairy development in Southern Bangladesh.The deal was signed to help the dairy sector in the Southern districts under the USAID-funded "Feed the Future Bangladesh Nutrition program" run by ACDI/VOCA.Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group and Muhammad Nurul Amin Siddiquee, chief of party of the project signed the deal today at PRAN Dairy's head office in the capital's Badda area on Thursday said a press release here.PRAN Dairy will work on variety of activities under the agreement including assisting farmers to increase milk production and milk procurement, providing dairy producers with farm management training, supplying milk in formal market and promoting safe milk production and consumption in Southern Bangladesh.The activities will be conducted in several districts including Jashore, Khulna, Kushtia, Narail, Satkhira, Faridpur, Barishal, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi. ACDI/VOCA will help PRAN Dairy through financing and guidelines.During the program, dairy farmers in the Southern parts will be benefited through learning about dairy firms, the release said.Youth and women, in particular, will be benefited the most from the training and they will be encouraged to rear cows and able to sell the milk easily to PRAN Dairy.Therefore, PRAN Dairy will establish new village milk collection centers in these areas and increase the activities under the existing milk collection centers.PRAN Dairy's Deputy General Managers (Operation) Maksudur Rahman, Sharif Uddin Tarafdar (extension services), Assistant General Manager Rakibul Islam Lanin, ACDI/VOCA's Private Sector Engagement Specialists Salim Hossain and Moyez Kabir were present at deal signing ceremony. -BSS