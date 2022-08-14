

BBF holds 11th Communication Summit 2022

This year the summit was themed "Creativity In Challenging Times," as Global communication practices witnessed a massive setback during Covid.

However, the pandemic has also taught the stakeholders to initiate innovation and effective ways toward creative communication. It forced every organization to realize how creativity in a broader and holistic sense can be a lifesaver.

Amid this post-pandemic period, the summit highlighted and provided a platform to discuss the new dynamics of creativity and effective communications, says a press release.

The summit brought together global and leading industry professionals, decision-makers, thought leaders and communication industry enthusiasts under one roof. They exchanged and shared their experiences on different aspects of communication. It also provided a multidisciplinary forum to present and discuss the most recent trends, strategies, challenges, and solutions in the field.

In his Opening Speech BBF Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam said: "Creativity during duress and challenge has opened up new possibilities, which will definitely change the mindset and outlook of different stakeholders to be more oriented and prepared for better outcomes and move ahead with sustaining ideas"

The day-long summit housed 4 Keynote Sessions, 5 Panel Discussions, 2 Case Studies, and 1 conversation. A key insight that came up several times in the summit was, in an every changing media, communication and digital landscape, in order to stay relevant we should continuously update ourselves both from academia and practical implications.

The keynote speakers for this year's summit were: Tay Guan Hin, Group Chairman, BBDO, Singapore; Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy Group; Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, Managing Director & Country Head, Grey Group Bangladesh and Dave McCaughan, Thought Leader and Storyteller, BIBLIOSEXUAL; Co-founder, Marketing Futures.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay during his keynote speech mentioned, the more one goes beyond the narrow traditional definitions of advertising, finding ways of combining old media with new to interact with the consumer, the better one can build one's brand.

on another keynote session, Tay Guan Hin mentioned that with the future prospect and change how can we collide, and the drastic change is necessary.

The summit was followed by "The 11th Edition of COMMWARD, Excellence in Creative Communications". It celebrated the creative Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) & Roaring Lions were the Strategic Partners of the Initiative. The Knowledge Partner for the event - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB), Creative Partner - Preema Arte Foundation, Technology Partner - Aamra Technologies Limited, Hospitality Partner - Sheraton Dhaka, Online Media Partner - Channel i Online, and PR Partner - Backpage PR.

Other speakers at the summit were Sarah Ali, Managing Director, FCB-Bitopi; Nazim Farhan Choudhury, Managing Director, Adcomm Ltd.; Iresh Zaker, Managing Director, Asiatic Experiential Marketing Ltd.; Ajoy Kumar Kundu, CEO, Mediacom Ltd.; Shadman Sadikin, Marketing Director, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; Nafees Anwar Chowdhury, Director, Marketing, Grameenphone Ltd.; Shammi Rubayet Karim among scores of others.











