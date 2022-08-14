Instant cash back on bKash payment on online shopping

To make bKash payment more popular among the customers, bKash is offering instant cash back on shopping from online marketplaces and Facebook-based shops. Customers can avail instant cashback up to 20% by making bKash payment while shopping from selected online marketplaces and Facebook-based shops, says a press release.

Up to 20%, maximum BDT 300 instant cashback at online marketplaces:

Customers can enjoy up to 20%, maximum BDT 300 instant cashback on bKash payments while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics and many more from more than 20 popular online marketplaces including Shadmart, Priyoshop, AirBringr, The Mall, Jadroo.com and Geardio.

A customer can get maximum BDT 150 per transaction and a maximum cashback of BDT 300 during the campaign till August 31, 2022. Customers can avail the offer through bKash app, USSD code *247# or bKash payment gateway.

Details of the offer and merchants are available at: https://www.bkash.com/online-shops.

Up to 10%, maximum BDT 200 instant cashback on bKash payment at Facebook-based shops: Customers can avail up to 10%, maximum BDT 200 instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing various lifestyle products, essential goods, clothing, footwear, electronics and many more at selected Facebook-based shops, which is the most popular medium of shopping right now.

A customer can avail the cashback offer till August 25, 2022. A customer can get maximum BDT 100 instant cashback per transaction and maximum BDT 200 during the campaign.

Details of the offer can be found in this link - https://www.bkash.com/facebook-shops. Besides, the customers will get the details of the offers on the verified Facebook page of bKash.











