Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Instant cash back on bKash payment on online shopping

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

To make bKash payment more popular among the customers, bKash is offering instant cash back on shopping from online marketplaces and Facebook-based shops. Customers can avail instant cashback up to 20% by making bKash payment while shopping from selected online marketplaces and Facebook-based shops, says a press release.
 Up to 20%, maximum BDT 300 instant cashback at online marketplaces:
Customers can enjoy up to 20%, maximum BDT 300 instant cashback on bKash payments while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics and many more from more than 20 popular online marketplaces including Shadmart, Priyoshop, AirBringr, The Mall, Jadroo.com and Geardio.
A customer can get maximum BDT 150 per transaction and a maximum cashback of BDT 300 during the campaign till August 31, 2022. Customers can avail the offer through bKash app, USSD code *247# or bKash payment gateway.
Details of the offer and merchants are available at: https://www.bkash.com/online-shops.
Up to 10%, maximum BDT 200 instant cashback on bKash payment at Facebook-based shops: Customers can avail up to 10%, maximum BDT 200 instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing various lifestyle products, essential goods, clothing, footwear, electronics and many more at selected Facebook-based shops, which is the most popular medium of shopping right now.
A customer can avail the cashback offer till August 25, 2022. A customer can get maximum BDT 100 instant cashback per transaction and maximum BDT 200 during the campaign.
Details of the offer can be found in this link - https://www.bkash.com/facebook-shops. Besides, the customers will get the details of the offers on the verified Facebook page of bKash.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft