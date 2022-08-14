IMF money may arrive in Pak account by August-end

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has convened a meeting of its executive board on August 29 to approve a bailout package for Pakistan, including disbursement of about $1.18bn, before the close of current month.

The move follows the completion of the $4 billion in bilateral financing from four friendly nations and would pave the way for an immediate disbursement, expected to be in Pakistan's account before the end of working hours on August 31. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told Dawn that a letter of intent (LOI) had been received early Friday from the lender for the revival of the programme under the staff level agreement (SLA) and memorandum of economic and fiscal policies (MEFP) signed last month. -Dawn













