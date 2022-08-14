Video
Fresh Tissue donates tools to BD Cancer Society Hospital

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Fresh Tissue, a flagship brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), conducted a month-long campaign titled 'Fresh Bangladesh' during March on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.
 In this campaign, breast cancer awareness was spread from Teknaf to Tetulia through a mobile clinic (caravan), says a press release.
The mobile clinic had free breast screening facility with a professional doctor and Sonologist. Approximately 1,000 women took the service, out of which, 110 were found to have symptoms or abnormalities.
As a part of the campaign, Fresh Tissue has donated an Ultrasound Machine to Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital & Welfare Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. On behalf of MGI, respected Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa handed over the machine to the authority as Special Guest in a ceremony held at the hospital premise.
During the handover ceremony, she said, "We aim to continue the Fresh Bangladesh initiative so that the people keep on getting the outcome of it. We are happy to donate the Ultrasound Machine from this campaign to Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital & Welfare Home."
Respected Director of Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital & Welfare Home Professor Dr. MA Hai chaired the ceremony, and Project Director Professor Dr. Golam Mohiuddin Faruque was present as Special Guest. Senior General Manager (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin and Senior DGM (Sales, MPPML) Md. Yeasin Mollah were also present in the ceremony from MGI, along with the hospital doctors and press & media representatives.
Breast Cancer is a silent killer. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, approximately 2.1 million women around the world are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. In Bangladesh, the number is more than 15 thousand every year. Early-stage detection and treatment for breast cancer can save lives.


