Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3 Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

3 Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

3 Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

BEIJING, Aug 13: Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange amid a dispute between Washington and Beijing over whether US regulators can see records of their auditors.
PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. cited the small trading volume of their shares in New York and said they still would be traded in Hong Kong, which is open to non-Chinese investors. None mentioned the auditing dispute.
The announcements add to moves seen by some as decoupling or disengagement between the United States and China, the two biggest economies, due to tensions over technology and security.
American regulators have warned some of China's biggest companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group might be forced to leave US exchanges unless Beijing agrees to allow their audit records. American officials say other governments have agreed to this process, which is required by US law. They say China and Hong Kong are the only holdouts.
Chinese officials said earlier talks were making progress. US officials say major issues remain unresolved.
Friday's announcement follows moves by Chinese companies that are increasing the role of Hong Kong in connecting them with foreign investors.
China's biggest ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing, left the New York Stock Exchange on June 10 and joined the Hong Kong exchange. The world's biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group, announced plans in July to upgrade the status of its shares traded in Hong Kong, making them accessible to mainland investors.
PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, widely known as Sinopec, said the shares affected were American depositary shares, or ADSs, that represent shares traded in Hong Kong. They said ADS owners can trade them for Hong Kong-traded shares.
Private companies including Alibaba raised money on US stock exchanges because they were largely shut out of the Chinese financial system, which serves state-owned companies.
By contrast, the three companies that announced Friday they were leaving the New York exchange indicated the American market had little importance to them. Shares traded in China and Hong Kong represent.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft