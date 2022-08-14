Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD expects a 15pc growth in cement exports in FY22-23

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Business Correspondent

BD expects a 15pc growth in cement exports in FY22-23

BD expects a 15pc growth in cement exports in FY22-23

Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at $11m during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year, ending 31 June 2023, compared to $9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent year on year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.
Meanwhile, the first month of FY22-23 (July-June), started with bringing home $0.72m of earnings on account of cement exports, up by 94.6 per cent over the same month last year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says EPB data.
More than a dozen companies export cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, Bangladesh Cement Manufactures Association (BCMA) sent a letter to the commerce ministry asking for a 10 per cent cash incentive for exporting key construction materials to increase the current export volume threefold.  
The volume of cement export was 0.25Mt in the 2021 calendar year. The majority was exported to the northeastern states of neighbouring India, cites the letter. Seventy-six cement companies are registered with the government, but only 42 large-, medium- and small-scale companies are currently in operation. Of them, seven have stock market listings, according to the association.
Currently, all the 42 plants have a production capacity of 58 million tonnes against the demand of 31 million tonnes.  The cement industry is dominated by only 10 companies, including two multinationals, holding around 75 per cent of the total market share.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury
Schools, colleges lack skilled teachers: CPD
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula
Bangladesh Commerce Bank holds half yearly business confce
EBL signs deal with TREDX
AIBL approves 15pc cash dividend


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft