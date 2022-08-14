India-based metals info firm to host confce in Ctg

India-based metals information company SteelMint will host a Raw Material Conference-Emerging Bangladesh event in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on September 20, 21 next.

"Bangladesh is one of Asia's key emerging and fastest growing economies," states SteelMint.

"Its galloping growth rate requires infrastructure development at an unprecedented scale, underscoring the demand for steel, cement, power etc. It is globally the second-largest destination for scrapped ships and one of the largest ferrous scrap consumers with imports touching 4 million tons currently."

The nation's steelmaking capacity could grow from 1 million tonnes in 2014 to 13 million by 2025, if announced projects come to fruition. Its scrap imports, likewise, have risen from 500,000 tonnes in 2014 to nearly 4 million last year.

Regarding its event at the Hotel Radisson Blu in Chittagong, SteelMint calls it a "unique platform to bring key industry leaders together with global suppliers to discuss technology, trends, fresh ideas and potential business opportunities."

The conference has been designed to attract "major raw material and technology suppliers from all over the world with an objective to network with steel, scrap, sponge iron/direct reduced iron (DRI) producers, traders and indenters in Bangladesh."

Speakers and panelists lined up for the event represent numerous companies, including steelmaker BSRM, the Ministry of Industries of Bangladesh, and scrap companies United Arab Emirates-based Indicaa Group, United Kingdom-based EMR Ltd. and Nathani Industrial Services of India.











