

Tea garden workers go on indefinite strike for higher wages

The workers of 166 tea gardens across the country, including Chattogram and Sylhet, went on strike following Bangladesh Tea Workers Union's call made on Friday.

The agitating tea garden workers reportedly blockaded roads in different areas of Moulvibazar-Barlekha regions on the day. There was about two kilometers of traffic jam due to the blockade in two places of Luhauni and Brahmanbazar. However the blockades were withdrawn after the local administration assured them helps to realise their demands.

The workers have been on a two-hour work abstention daily from August 9, last to press home their demand. They announced the infinite work abstention yesterday as their demands were not fulfilled.











