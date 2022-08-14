Investment bids rise by 76.69 pc to worth Tk 24,821cr in April-June

Despite the pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine war, the country investment scenario slowly got a 'turnaround' with investment proposals of Tk 24,821 crore from domestic and international sources in April-June period of 2021-2022.

This is Tk 10,693 crore or 76.69 per cent more than the same period in the previous 2020-21, BIDA sources said. Investment proposals in the same quarter of 2020-21 reported Tk 14,128 crore.

Official estimate said if these investment proposals could be implemented around 58,123 jobs would be created in the country.

Business leaders said despite a major fall in investment in the last fiscal when Covid-19 pandemic had hit the country, Bangladesh was able to overcome it. Investment proposals are steadily growing under the ongoing fiscal 2022-23.

They said the garment sector saw significant foreign investment from Korea, China and Hong Kong in the last fiscal year.

Apart from this, some investments have also come in the power, banking and telecommunication sectors. That is why investment has increased slightly even overcoming the impact of Covid-19, they added.

Meanwhile, 264 companies have registered with BIDA to set up new industries during April-June period of this year. It was 184 at the same time last year. Over 228 local industries registered during April-June this year with investment proposals of Tk 18,371 crore. Investment proposals in domestic sector increased by about 39 per cent compared to the same period last year.

About 19 foreign companies and 17 joint venture companies made investment proposals of Tk 6,451 crore. The highest number of foreign investment came in the service sector.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H. Mansur told the Daily Observer that overseas investment gets a boost if domestic investment increases.

"For the past few years our investments have been stuck in the same place at 31 and 32 percent of GDP. Due to Corona it has decreased further. Although there is some government investment, there was hardly any private sector investment.

He said, 'The movement of capital was at a standstill as global trade halted due to Covid-19. As a result, new overseas investment has slowed. In spite of this, the investment in Bangladesh has increased in the last financial year. I would say it is good. Executive Chairman of the BIDA Sirajul Islam said, "Covid-19 suddenly came during 2019-20." The world economy got stagnated. But we continued our efforts. However, the desired foreign investment has not yet arrived. It should be increased.

According to data, 19.8 per cent of total foreign investment in 2020 was in power sector, 11.8 per cent in banking sector, 10.6 per cent in textile, 10.1 per cent in telecommunication, 13 per cent in food and 34.7 per cent in other sectors.

Meanwhile, 100 Economic Zones (EZ) are opening new investment scope for domestic and foreign investment. Those may together create 1 crore new jobs by 2030.











